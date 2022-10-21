Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim suffered apparent gunshot injuries, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, contact Det. Trooper Dennis Hartman at 810-237-6919 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

The incident remains under investigation.

