Police investigate murder after body found on sidewalk

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a murder after a body was found on a sidewalk Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 20 for the report of a dead body. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk near an empty lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim suffered apparent gunshot injuries, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, contact Det. Trooper Dennis Hartman at 810-237-6919 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic police lights
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Flint
A Bridge Card in Michigan
Additional food assistance available to some residents this month
The city of Flint came out to celebrate Flint native Claressa Shields, the new undisputed...
Claressa Shields honored
Buick City clean-up
Developer needs $17M to remediate former Buick City site in Flint