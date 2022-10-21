Police investigating deadly stabbing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive.

Flint police officers responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, contact Officer Terrence Walker at 810-237-6917 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

