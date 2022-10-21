State officials break ground for new Hemlock Semiconductor expansion

State officials broke ground on the new expansion for Hemlock Semiconductors
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - State officials broke ground on Hemlock Semiconductor’s new expansion Friday.

The $375 million expansion is said to create 170 good paying jobs.

The facility will manufacture material used to create semiconductor chips, essential for all products in the electronic and solar power industries, which have been in short supply over the past few years.

Governor Whitmer echoed the need for more semiconductors.

“Over the last few years, we have seen a global shortage of chips which of course are things we rely on every single day,” said Gov, Whitmer.

Today’s ground breaking comes on the heels of Whitmer’s recent executive directive aimed at drawing more companies and investment to Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hemlock Semiconductor.
Hemlock Semiconductor Expansion Ground Breaking
TV5 News update 10/21.
News update: Friday evening, Oct. 21
The teenager accused of killing four and injuring seven in a shooting at Oxford High School is...
Ethan Crumbley to plead guilty
Frankenmuth City Clerk Phillip Kerns has sent out around 1,200 absentee ballots for the...
Still time to request absentee ballots