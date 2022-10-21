State officials break ground for new Hemlock Semiconductor expansion

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - State officials broke ground on Hemlock Semiconductor’s new expansion Friday.

The $375 million expansion is said to create 170 good paying jobs.

The facility will manufacture material used to create semiconductor chips, essential for all products in the electronic and solar power industries, which have been in short supply over the past few years.

Governor Whitmer echoed the need for more semiconductors.

“Over the last few years, we have seen a global shortage of chips which of course are things we rely on every single day,” said Gov, Whitmer.

Today’s ground breaking comes on the heels of Whitmer’s recent executive directive aimed at drawing more companies and investment to Michigan.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.