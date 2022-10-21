Warmer for Friday football and a nice weekend!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The majority of this week has been cold and damp, we even had some snow mix in at times. We change weather patterns just in time for today and the weekend, and those who like the warm weather, this will surely be a treat! There are rain chances for next week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty around the details as data and models show a lot of variation.

Today

The bus stops and morning drive are still cold with temperatures starting near freezing, but partly to mostly sunny skies this morning will allow a quicker warm up. We’ll already be in the upper 40s by 11 AM, lower 50s by noon. This will carry us to around 64 degrees this afternoon for your high temperatures! The wind will be breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. This will also help with the warm up today. Although a few remnant clouds will be leftover this morning, the day will be mostly sunny overall, if not, flat out sunny this afternoon.

Friday will be warmer in the lower 60s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will hold mostly clear cloud coverage through the overnight hours. With the wind staying from the southwest and the warmer Friday, lows will not fall as much. We expect them to land around 47 degrees. The aforementioned wind will be from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph from the southwest.

Friday night will be the warmest night of the week. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

The warm-up lines up perfectly with this weekend. We’ll be unseasonably warm for this time of year, highs will be more than 10 degrees above normal. Even our overnight lows will be around 10 degrees above normal. With that said, that puts Saturday at around 71 degrees for the high, then 73 degrees for Sunday. Both days this weekend have a southerly wind which helps in ushering in the warm air. Mostly sunny skies are expected both days, and even Saturday night will be mostly clear.

The weekend is looking bright and unseasonably warm! (WNEM)

Rain Chances next Week

The system bringing rain for next week is still showing a lot of uncertainty regarding track and timing, however it is worth noting that the rain is starting to converge more on Wednesday. One thing that will happen whenever the rain does arrive though, is that temperatures will decline back near normal (upper 50s). With the rain holding off more, that does mean mild temperatures will hold slightly longer into next week. Take a look at those temperatures in your full 7-Day Forecast!

