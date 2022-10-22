An excellent October weekend in store

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are headed for the low to mid 70s this afternoon with clear skies all day long giving way to a gorgeous Saturday, especially for it being late October! Winds will be a tad gusty this afternoon, however, with sustained winds of 10-15mph expected and gusts of 20 mph possible. Overall, it’s a great day to get outdoors. Tomorrow will be much of the same with temperatures again headed for the low-mid 70s and lots of sunshine!

FirstWarn5: Today's Highs (WNEM)

Our temperatures into the mid-70s today will in fact be nearly 20 degrees above normal! Below is a look at our almanac for today:

FirstWarn5: Today's Almanac (WNEM)

