AP source: Pistons exec Murphy on leave amid investigation

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been put on leave during an investigation
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the...
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo on Jan. 4, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Murphy, assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Oct. 20, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By LARRY LAGE
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been put on leave due to an investigation that reportedly centers on an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

The investigation was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press late Thursday on condition of anonymity because the investigation, first reported by ESPN, was ongoing.

A message seeking comment was left with Murphy. The Pistons declined comment and coach Dwane Casey said he didn't want to address internal affairs before their game in New York on Friday night.

“Our front office will handle it and our team attorneys will handle it,” Casey said.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise, which is affiliated with the Pistons, for nearly two years. He was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021 and had a 166-155 record. Previously, he was an assistant coach at Syracuse and Kent State.

The investigation comes less than a month after the Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the season following a law firm’s investigation that found multiple violations of team policies. The violations involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization, people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Also last month, Phoenix Suns team owner Robert Sarver was suspended one year and fined $10 million by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.

Several years ago, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to contribute $10 million to help further the cause of women in sports and raise awareness about domestic violence after an investigation substantiated numerous incidents of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct within the franchise going back more than 20 years.

___

