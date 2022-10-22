Flint man arrested for child abuse after viral TikTok video

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested after a video was forwarded to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, allegedly showing the suspect abusing a child.

Investigators said the video was sent to them on Oct. 14, after it was shared on TikTok. Deputies believe the incident happened near the 1200 block of Perry Street in Pontiac.

The Sheriff’s Office said the video shows a man verbally disciplining a child under the age of five for kicking dirt while standing in line at a food truck. The man is then seen dragging the child by the arm through the parking lot, and striking the child in the face.

Investigators were able to determine the exact location through a video sent by a concerned party, and security footage from a local business.

The suspect, 25-year-old John Wesley Hanley III from Flint was taken into custody Friday afternoon. A welfare check was also performed to determine the wellbeing of the child involved in the incident.

“The actions depicted in this video are abhorrent,” Oakland Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Seeing a grown man, strike a toddler in the face, decking him to the ground is extremely disturbing. Violence of this nature, especially when it involves children, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I am proud of the investigative team for their diligence in bringing swift justice in this case.”

Henley is charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse and was arraigned Saturday in the 50th District Court in Pontiac. His bond has been set at $20,000.

