Police: 15-year-old critically injured in accidental shooting

By Anna Kathman
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are looking for a suspect after a 15-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday.

Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the scene on the 200 block of South Sherman Street at 10:22 a.m.

The victim, a Bay City resident, was taken to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe that the victim and suspect know each other. The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 989-894-0161 or Crime Stoppers are 1-800-422-JAIL.

