Police, friends say goodbye to K9 Canjo

KOCHVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - A canine officer for the Saginaw Police Department was laid to rest Saturday. K9 Canjo served the department for eight years.

The procession began in Kochville, where police and friends prepared to say goodbye.

“He was a great narcotics dog. He found a lot of narcotics. He liked tracking, finding bad guys was a thing too, but he loved finding drugs,” said Douglas Stacer, Canjo’s former handler.

Canjo assisted in more than 80 arrests according to the department during his service. He also helped raise awareness for need and support for local canine officers.

“Canjo was with me from 2011 until the time when he retired in 2019,” Stacer said. “The beginning of his career, he was the PR dog for the city of Saginaw. He loved that. He loved going out with people and going to events and raising awareness for the canine unit.”

“He had been to hundreds of events. He is actually the reason why the city of Saginaw has all the canines that they have currently,” said Jody Wilk, president of the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association.

Canjo made his final journey with all who loved him, about 85 miles, to the Michigan War Dog Memorial.

“Unfortunately, due to the years of work that Canjo had provided to the city of Saginaw, he actually developed some severe back injuries,” Stacer said.

Canjo passed away September 8th. Gone but not forgotten.

“People don’t realize the bond you have not only with a partner you would be with for eight years, but not only now, a partner that goes home with you. So, he was with me 24 hours a day,” Stacer said.

Commemorated in a ceremony for the officer who gave his job his all, Canjo was buried with full police honors.

“All I know is it’s going to be extremely emotional to say goodbye, as hard as it is,” Wilk said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.