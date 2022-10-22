Sheriff: Parents arrested following death of 1-year-old

Two parents are in custody after investigators said their child died from a drug overdose.
Two parents are in custody after investigators said their child died from a drug overdose.
Published: Oct. 22, 2022
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Two parents are in custody after investigators said their child died from a drug overdose.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said David Bannister and Jennifer Kincaid were arrested following the death of their one-year-old.

Deputies responded to the home in Shiawassee Township in February when the child was found unresponsive. Investigators said the infant died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Narcotics and firearms were recovered from the home.

Bannister and Kincaid have been charged with homicide. Other charges are pending.

Bannister’s bond was set at $250,000. Kincaid’s bond was placed at $200,000.

