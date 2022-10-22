Sheriff warns of ‘grandparent’ phone scam

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where suspects call grandparents, posing as the grandchild.

Investigators said that a scam recently occurred where the victim was called on their home phone from someone who said they were their grandson in Denver, Colorado.

The person on the phone claimed that that he was in hail and he couldn’t reach his parents. Another person who said they were an attorney told the victim that the victim’s “grandson” needed bail money, or he would be in jail over the weekend.

Investigators said the victim was going to take cash to a local bail bondsman, but the attorney instructed them to drop the money off with a courier instead.

The victim said the received another call from their grandson who said he had been released and was getting a ride home.

After calling family members, the victim learned their grandson had not called them.

The Sheriff’s Office said the identity of the person who received the money is unknown, and that they are currently investigating the matter.

Investigators recommend that residents should not give out credit card information, money, or gift cards to anyone that calls. The Sheriff’s Office said that if this happens you should hang up the phone, look up the agency number and then call to ask if the information given was accurate. If it is not, report the scam to local law enforcement.

