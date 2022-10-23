70s continue for the next few days before 50s return to Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures this morning will return to the mid 70s across Mid-Michigan as a warm south breeze and mostly sunny skies work together to warm us up. Winds are likely to remain a bit gusty once we hit the afternoon again as well, generally on the order of 10-15mph with gusts up to 20mph possible.

FIRSTWARN5: Today's Forecast Highs (WNEM)

Tonight temperatures will fall into the mid 50s for most and the low 50s up north with mostly clear skies early on. Throughout the night, some cloud cover is possible to increase across Mid-Michigan, especially west of I-75. As we transition into early Monday morning, a few isolated light showers are possible for the area. I am mainly watching areas west of interstate 75 for the best rain chances, mainly before to around sunrise. Some isolated showers could linger through the hours shortly after sunrise for locations east of I-75, even to the Thumb though the chances will be for lower.

FIRSTWARN5: Hour-By-Hour Monday 3am (WNEM)

Monday afternoon we should be all dry. Some sunshine will be possible but overall, expect cloudy skies. Luckily, south winds will help temperatures return to the 70s once again. As we head into the middle of this coming week, a more unsettled forecast takes shape with rain chances and falling temperatures, especially Tuesday evening through Wednesday night.

FIRSTWARN5: 5 Day Temperature Trend (WNEM)

You can get the full forecast at www.wnem.com/weather.

