Police identify 16-year-old Saginaw girl killed in shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one person and injured another.

On Oct. 23 at 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Lapeer Street for reports of one car shooting at another. Officers found a car left in the road that had come to rest in an open field.

Investigators said there were five people inside, two women and three men. One passenger, a 16-year-old Saginaw girl suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where she died. She has since been identified as Emari Doss-Collins.

A 23-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Saginaw Police and State Police responded to the scene. The MSP Crime Lab was requested to investigate the scene.

Investigators said this is the 17th homicide of the year. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

