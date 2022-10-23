Police: Missing Fremont family found safe

From left to right: Suzette, Anthony, Noah, Brandon
From left to right: Suzette, Anthony, Noah, Brandon(MSP)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FREMONT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Fremont Police Department has confirmed the Cirigliano family who was reported missing from Fremont last week has been found safe.

The family of four, Anthony, Suzette, Noah, and Brandon Cirigliano, were found in Steven’s Point, Wisconsin. Police said that all members of the family were interviewed and determined to be safe.

Investigators said the family believes that people are after them, but the investigation does not meet criteria for protective custody.

A family member requiring full-time care is being cared for by other members of the family.

Police said the investigation is closed, and they want to thank people who helped by calling in tips and sharing information.

