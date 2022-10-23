Roscommon Co. Deputies investigating vehicle break-ins

(MGN Online)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Oct. 23, 2022
ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies are investigating a string of vehicle-break ins that happened during local football games.

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office said they happened during Houghton Lake Schools youth football games. Deputies have taken seven reports, with most cars having broken windows.

Investigators said witnesses describe two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, possibly driving a black Ford SUV. One of the suspects may have also been carrying a gun in his waistband.

The incidents are currently under investigation. The sheriff’s office encourages residents to not approach any possible suspects since they could be armed.

Anyone with information can call 989-275-5101.

