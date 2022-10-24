Cash reward offered for information on missing man

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a missing Flint man.

Marc Anthony Cates, who was 19 at the time of his disappearance, was last heard from on Aug. 31, 2016.

When he disappeared, Cates was described as 5′9″, 120 pounds, and he may have dyed his hair red.

He was living in Flint and was planning to move to Ohio when he was reported missing.

Tips that are received through Crime Stoppers and help lead to a felony arrest are eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2,500.

If anyone has any information, please call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or report anonymously at the Crime Stoppers of Flint website.

