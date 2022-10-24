Deadline to register to vote absentee in Michigan is today

(NBC12)
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michigan (WNEM) - Michigan residents who are interested in voting absentee in the Nov. 8 general election need to register online or by mail Monday, Oct. 24.

Eligible residents can register online by midnight via Michigan.gov/Vote. If registering by mail, their application must be postmarked with Monday’s date.

Residents last chance to register to vote is in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“Michigan voters have multiple safe and secure options to make their voices heard in their communities and registering to vote is the first step,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “Eligible citizens should register online today or make a plan to register in person at their city or township clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.”

Absentee ballots can still be requested by registered voters at their local clerk’s office or online via Michigan.gov/Vote. Residents can vote with their absentee ballot all in one visit at their local clerk’s office. Absentee voters should mail their ballot Monday, Oct. 24 to avoid postal delays. They may also hand-deliver their ballot to their local clerk’s office or secure drop box. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

In-person voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City of Flint
Flint yard waste collecting ending Dec. 2
Police lights generic.
Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly motorcycle crash
Isabella County Sheriff's Office in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Sheriff: One dead after car crash leads to house fire
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Oct. 24th