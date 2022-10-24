Dry and warm most of Tuesday, rain returns Tuesday evening & Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful weekend around Mid-Michigan and it’s been beautiful as we’ve started a brand new workweek with another day of above average warmth!

As we head into the evening hours, clouds are starting to move in, but don’t let those fool you! We’re not anticipating any rain so you can still enjoy the warmth. However, it is a sign of things to come as we head toward Tuesday night and Wednesday, when our pattern is expected to flip back to late October norms.

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures have reached back into the 70s today away from the lakeshore and should remain there or close to that mark until sunset this evening (6:38 PM). As mentioned above, no clouds are expected to produce any rain, so even with skies not as bright this evening, we have a solid late October evening ahead of us!

Low temperatures are expected to remain the 50s tonight. (WNEM)

With a south southeasterly wind staying around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour, we should remain pretty mild overnight, with lows expected to remain in the 50s for most areas.

Tuesday

While showers return to the forecast on Tuesday, we expect most of the day to be on the dry side, with showers holding off until the evening, and even then it may only be our western communities near US-127 needing to watch through 7 PM.

High temperatures for Tuesday, October 25th. (WNEM)

Skies are expected to be more cloudy than our Monday, but some windows of sun aren’t completely off the table at times tomorrow. Temperatures will still be on the warmer side around the upper 60s to low 70s.

Winds are still expected to be out of the south southeast around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Showers are expected to become common late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Rain eventually overspreads the region as the night goes along, with areas farther to the east like the Thumb, possibly waiting until after midnight. Bottom line, if you have outdoor plans tomorrow evening, no need to cancel them just yet.

Rain becomes widespread overnight into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Rain is still expected to be fairly widespread Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Showers will be around most of the day on Wednesday, and although there may be breaks, things may be a bit soggy most of the day, so it may be tough to get outdoor projects done that require dry weather. No severe weather is expected, but some of the rain could come down heavier at times.

Showers should end by 7-8 PM Wednesday evening. (WNEM)

Rain should move out behind the cold front that passes through, and rain should end everywhere by 8 PM. Totals are expected to fall between 0.40″ and 1″ for most of the area.

Rainfall amounts are expected to fall between 0.40" and 1" for most of Mid-Michigan through Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday will be tricky as they’ll likely be achieved at midnight. By 8 AM, temperatures will be a mix of 40s in the northwest to potentially low 60s to the far east, and they’ll fall through the day. We wont be much warmer than the low 50s by the evening drive, if we haven’t already fallen into the 40s.

Wind gusts will be between 20 to 35 miles per hour behind the front on Wednesday, which will likely bring a bit of a wind chill for Wednesday evening. Those winds will be coming from the northwest.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.