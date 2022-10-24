Scattered AM showers Monday with the warmth sticking around

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This past weekend couldn’t get much better, especially considering the time of year! It gave many residents a great opportunity to catch up on any outdoor tasks, or even just enjoy some warm weather after a cool week. More of that warmth continues for the start of this week, but there are changes ahead that will start to settle in Tuesday night, then especially on Wednesday.

Today

The morning bus stops and drive in our western counties will see scattered showers move through from the southwest, but around 10 AM most of that activity should be over. Those in Flint and the Thumb should be able to stick with dry conditions throughout. Clouds will be variable early this afternoon allowing a few peeks of sun, but the evening should see mostly cloudy skies fully making a return.

Monday afternoon is expected to be dry. (WNEM)

Despite occasional clouds, the southerly wind will help keep the weekend warmth here. Highs should reach right to around 75 degrees, that wind will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph with 25 mph gusts.

Monday sees more weekend warmth carrying over. (WNEM)

Tonight

Although mostly cloudy skies hold overnight, conditions will stay dry. Lows will settle to around 58 degrees, the clouds helping to keep in warmth overnight. The wind will still be from the south, but slow back down to 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday

Expect more 70s again with the wind still holding a generally southerly direction, but with more clouds than Monday, high temperatures should be a couple of degrees cooler than Monday. That wind will be from 10 to 20 mph from the south southeast.

Tuesday will also see temperatures into the lower 70s. (WNEM)

Showers are expected to move in from the west during the evening, some could be as early as 6 to 7 PM in our western locations like Mount Pleasant, Clare, and Alma. This will lead into the next system which brings more rain Tuesday night and on Wednesday, which also introduces more changes to the forecast.

Tuesday evening is when the first showers of the next low move in. (WNEM)

Midweek Rain

As mentioned above, rainfall picks up in coverage Tuesday night and stays widespread into Wednesday. As this low, along with a cold front, moves through Mid-Michigan, rainfall will be able to be maintained into the afternoon hours. When all is done by Wednesday night, around 0.5″ to 1″ of rain looks most likely across our viewing area.

Wednesday is expected to hold more widespread rainfall. (WNEM)

The cold front of this system also cools temperatures slowly through the day, keeping temperatures warmest in the morning. The day should start off in the middle 50s, falling down closer to 50 by the afternoon. Despite the cold front moving through, we aren’t expecting too many high winds. Most gusts should be around 25 mph out of the northwest. Keep tabs on the forecast for any updates regarding this rain!

A look at cooler temperatures the rest of the week is available on your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.