Flint yard waste collecting ending Dec. 2

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Curbside yard waste collection for the city of Flint is ending Dec. 2, 2022.

Residents are encouraged to place their yard waste curbside from now until then. Yard waste is picked up weekly on normal trash collection days.

Residents should not rake their leaves into the street. The city says doing so could result in a citation.

Yard waste bags are available for residents in limited quantities. The waste bags can be picked up at the information desk located in the lobby of City Hall.

Residents can call 810-410-1134 with any questions about yard waste pickup or to report any problems with trash or yard waste pickup.

