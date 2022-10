FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The family of Judy Zehnder Keller announced on Facebook they’re opening her funeral to the public.

The owner and president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth died last week of cancer that had spread from her lungs to her brain. She was 77.

Her funeral is Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church.

