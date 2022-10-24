Genesee Co. teacher charged for raping student, prosecutor says

Jerry Cutting
Jerry Cutting(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County teacher has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a student.

The teacher, Jerry Cutting, is accused of having sexual relations with a 14-year-old female student, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Cutting has been a teacher at Burton Atherton Schools for at least 30 years. He has since been put on paid leave.

The student was in eighth grade at the time of the assaults, Leyton said.

Cutting has been charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators believe at least one of the sexual assaults occurred at the school, Leyton said.

It is possible there are more victims, Leyton said.

