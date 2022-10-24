Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run

Vienna TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person was injured in a hit-and-run in Genesee County’s Vienna Township on Sunday.

The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the intersection of Clio and Frances Roads and involved a pedestrian.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office believes the pedestrian was on foot walking his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle. The victim suffered serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect’s vehicle is silver in color and is possibly manufactured by GM. The car would have sustained front-end damage, the sheriff’s office said.

Information relating to this serious injury crash should be reported to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422. You may also call 911 and reference Case #22-3640.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.