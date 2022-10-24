Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly motorcycle crash

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A 41-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Burton Sunday night.

It happened about 7:20 p.m. at the intersection of Atherton Road and Windy Wood Drive.

The 41-year-old Flint man was riding a Honda motorcycle west on Atherton Road when a Jeep, that was stopped on Atherton Road facing east, turned left towards Windy Wood Drive and collided with the Honda, Burton Police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 41-year-old Donjerell Hughes, of Flint.

The driver of the Jeep, a 28-year-old Fenton man, was taken to Hurley Hospital for an evaluation.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

