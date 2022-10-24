Police investigate suspicious deaths in Cass Co.

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police Niles post is investigating the suspicious deaths of two individuals in Cass County’s Howard Township.

The victims were discovered at a home in the 1100 Block of Shady Shores Drive on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 10:30 a.m.

The first victim, a 46-year-old female, was found dead outside of the home with apparent gunshot wounds, the responding authorities reported. The second victim, a 42-year-old male, was found inside the home with gunshot wounds as well, police reported.

Family members and evidence at the scene confirmed the victims were husband and wife. They lived in the home for at least two years.

Neighboring witnesses told police multiple gunshots were heard coming from the home the previous day, Oct. 22, between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The community isn’t in any danger as this appears to be an isolated incident, police said.

Both autopsies are expected to be completed Monday, Oct. 24. This case will remain open as the investigation continues and lab analyses are completed.

If anyone has any information about the incident, the MSP Niles post is asking to please call 269-683-4411 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

