Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a Saginaw man injured.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street in Saginaw about 3:50 a.m. on Monday for the shooting.
Investigators say a 47-year-old Saginaw man was shot inside a vehicle by another passenger. He was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 60-year-old Saginaw man was arrested at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
