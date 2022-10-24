Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting

Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a Saginaw man injured.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street in Saginaw about 3:50 a.m. on Monday for the shooting.

Investigators say a 47-year-old Saginaw man was shot inside a vehicle by another passenger. He was taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 60-year-old Saginaw man was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

