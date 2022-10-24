Sheriff: One dead after car crash leads to house fire

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - One person is dead following a crash in Isabella County Sunday evening.

On Oct. 23, at about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a single car crash at River Road between Gilmore and Littlefield in Deerfield Township, according to Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.

A 50-year-old man from Chippewa Township was driving a Buick Enclave when the car left the road and hit a tree. Authorities said the car continued forward from the tree and hit a residence on River Road.

The car caught fire, which spread to the house it crashed into, according to Sheriff Michael Main. Deputies believe the driver may have been thrown from the car and landed near the flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the residence sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, pending an autopsy report.

The investigation is ongoing.

