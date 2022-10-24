Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to all charges

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - Alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty on all 24 counts against him which includes one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder.

The teenager is accused of killing four students and injuring seven more in a shooting at Oxford High School.

Crumbley plead guilty as an adult, withdrawing his prior plead of insanity.

The judge stated there will be no other plea agreements.

