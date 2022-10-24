Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to all charges

This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Ethan...
This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Ethan Crumbley, 15, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at Oxford High School(Associated Press)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT
PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - Alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty on all 24 counts against him which includes one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder.

The teenager is accused of killing four students and injuring seven more in a shooting at Oxford High School.

Crumbley plead guilty as an adult, withdrawing his prior plead of insanity.

The judge stated there will be no other plea agreements.

