15-year-old reported missing in Flint

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint.

Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane.

Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Flint Police Officer T. Hayman at 810-237-6824. Please reference complaint number 22-902173 when calling about this case.

