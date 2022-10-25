Class canceled at Atherton schools following threats of violence

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Atherton Community Schools in Burton has canceled class for the rest of the week following threats of school violence.

Multiple students received the messages via airdrop about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Superintendent John Ploof said in a letter to parents, adding the threats were sent from students within the building.

The letter states law enforcement was contacted immediately and began an investigation. Some students’ phones were confiscated as part of the investigation.

Students at both district buildings were dismissed at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. for safety, Ploof said in the letter.

“As a district, we take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. The stress resulting from these threats along with the recent arraignment of one of our teachers has reached levels that have us extremely concerned,” the letter said.

In order to plan and prepare for “upcoming challenges”, the district has made the decision to close school for the remainder of the week. The missed days will have to be made up and will be added to the school calendar.

“This is a very serious situation and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are encouraging any student with information to come forward to help put an end to this,” the letter said.

The district is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the threats.

