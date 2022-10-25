Development continues in Flint Township

Flint Township, Mich. (WNEM) -Flint Township is busy with development, with several projects underway.

“We are seeing quite a bit of investment in the community right now,” said Tracey Tucker, the township’s Economic Enhancement Director.

Plans for a Sonic location to be torn down and replaced with a Chic-fil-A that opens next year on Miller Road are in place. A Tommy’s Express Car Wash is also being built on Miller Road near Target. The Gym is under construction just west of Miller and Linden roads.

And that’s not all.

“We have road projects being finalized right now on Holiday Drive and Austins Parkway,” Tucker said.

Tucker tells TV-5 a couple of businesses in town are creating a larger footprint here.

“One of those is PrintComm. They moved here I believe it was last year. And they are now expanding. So, they just got approved for an expansion project,” Tucker said. “John P O’Sullivan Distributing is also doing an expansion project. They’re actually expanding their current building and adding another 35,000 square feet across the street.”

Tucker says Flint Township is located in the heartbeat of the state, saying 69 percent of Michigan’s population is within 70 miles of the community.

She is optimistic more businesses will discover Flint Township.

“We want our area to be prosperous just like everybody else does,” Tucker said. “But when you live here, to be able to help make those changes, is always a good feeling.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.