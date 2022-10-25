Dow: Chemical release causes no public health concerns

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Dow in Midland says there were no community health impacts from reported a chemical release Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., Midland County Emergency Management was notified that Dowtherm A (biphenyl) was released from Dow at its plant on South Saginaw Road.

The appropriate agencies were notified and the Midland Fire Dept. responded to the site of the release. The crew coordinated with on-site and field staff from Dow to investigate the event and determined the release was contained within the fence line. There were no other actions necessary to take.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, biphenyl is used in dye carriers, food preservatives, and as a fungistat in the packaging of citrus fruits.

