Flint city council continues debate over ARPA budget

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint city council held a special affairs committee meeting to discuss the allocation plan of American Rescue Plan Act funding. This comes after the council presented their ARPA budget on October 17th. Council members Ladel Lewis and Judy Priestley presented the council’s budget as a response to the proposed ARPA budget from Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s office.

Debate over the budget continued as the council decided how to spend $60 million, but there was contention over comparatively small amounts.

“I have a problem giving ... I know we have things that we do in our wards. In this budget we’re giving each council person $30,000 to do with in their wards to use. I don’t know how I feel about that, but I know it’s not the $750,000,” says Councilwoman Tonya Burns of the 6th Ward.

The discussion continued at the Monday night meeting with council members going over line items, such as funding for public safety, youth development and homelessness.

“I would like to see us put money towards that, to earmark money towards our pregnant women. Just as well as the money or PAL for our youth,” says Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter of the 5th Ward.

The meeting got heated when Councilman Eric Mays was warned about going off topic. He continued to stray from the topic of ARPA funding and was subsequently asked to leave. After Mays left the meeting councilmembers responded to his actions, which led to a back and forth between Councilman Quincy Murphy of the Third Ward and Councilwoman Burns.

In the end, the committee voted to send the ARPA Allocation Plan to the council.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.