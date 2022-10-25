One more mild day before rain makes a return

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday continued the trend of the weekend with plenty of 70s, even a decent amount of sunshine in the early afternoon! Although a few degrees cooler today compared to yesterday, it’ll still be warm with a lot of locations reaching in to the 70s.

Changes start to take effect in the forecast tonight, also during the day Wednesday, with an active pattern as a low moves through. Behind that, the rest of the week is in cruise control.

Today

Unlike Monday morning, the bus stops and commute this morning are dry. There are clouds to the east, but others are seeing a decent clearing from the west early this morning. Temperatures are also starting in the upper 50s this morning. The afternoon will see highs around 72 degrees, but just below 70 up north. The warmth today is still due to our southerly wind, that will sustain from 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will still hold some 70s in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Skies will be variably cloudy through the day. The approaching low and cold front will bring showers in starting this evening. The current best timing looks to be just on either side of 8 PM, but that’s in our western counties. The Thumb may stay dry all the way up until midnight. It will be a slow arrival of the rain overall.

Showers will try to start Tuesday evening from the west around 8 PM. (WNEM)

Tonight

Rainfall will continue to overspread the area through the overnight, but it won’t reach a good amount of coverage across the region until earlier morning hours of Wednesday (near the bus stop and commute times).

Wednesday morning's commute and bus stops will likely be wet. (WNEM)

It will stay mild overnight though, thanks to the clouds from this system. Lows are expected to drop off to around 58 degrees. Some locations farther south like Flint may stay closer to 60 degrees by sunrise on Wednesday. The wind will still be from the south, but only at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Rainfall will be more widespread through the morning and early afternoon. By dinnertime, we’ll see it letting up in our western counties, then fully exiting the region to the east around 8 to 9 PM. As this rain moves through during day, there will likely be some lulls, but it is expected to be more of a washout of a day.

Rain should be more widespread during the daytime. (WNEM)

Temperatures take a tumble through the daytime, too. This is all because of the timing of the cold front. The morning is expected to be warmer than the afternoon as temperatures may drop close to 10 degrees behind the front. The front will also shift the wind around to the northwest, speeds will be from 10 to 15 mph sustained with gusts to 25 mph.

A cold front will drop temperatures for Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

When all of the rain wraps up by the evening, totals will average around 0.5″, but the upper end could see up to 1″ of rain.

Rainfall through Wednesday evening will total around 0.5" to 1". (WNEM)

Rest of Week

After this low, high pressure moves in and will keep conditions very quiet heading towards the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny but conditions will be cooler in the 50s. If you decide to hold any outdoor plans or yardwork off until after Wednesday, it will undoubtedly be nice! Conditions will just be colder than the start of this week. Overnight lows will fall back into the 30s.

The weekend is also in fantastic shape, give that a peek in your full 7-Day Forecast!

