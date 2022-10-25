Rain returns tonight, temperatures go in reverse Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week so far, but changes are ahead and we’re already seeing those changes early this evening.

Clouds are moving in from the west, and unlike last night, those clouds will eventually be joined by our next round of rain showers. In addition to that, we’re also expecting a big change with our temperatures, and we’ll be headed in the reverse direction tomorrow, with colder temperatures in the afternoon than the morning.

Fall in Michigan, have to love it!

This Evening & Overnight

As of 5 PM, just about everyone in Mid-Michigan is under cloudy skies that have moved in from the west. However, rain is still lagging to our west and will continue to do so most of the evening. Although there are some showers on radar over the TV5 viewing area, much of this won’t be expected to hit the ground early on, with most areas waiting until after dark.

Rain should start picking up around US-127 to the west around 7-9 PM, and gradually move east through the night, getting closer to the Tri-Cities by 11 PM-midnight, and the Thumb overnight closer to the morning commutes and bus stops. The Thumb could be waiting until closer to sunrise (7:55 AM), especially farther to the east.

40s and 50s are expected by Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

No severe weather is expected, but there could be some efficient showers here and there. Temperatures will remain in the 60s much of the night, before falling to the upper 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Showers will be around much of Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Showers will continue much of the morning, though there could be breaks at times, before tapering off from west to east through the afternoon. Areas like Mount Pleasant should be done with the rain by around 3 PM, and the Tri-Cities & Flint by 5 PM. Rain should be over in all areas by 5-6 PM.

Clouds are clearing out on Wednesday evening, with sun expected to take back over on Thursday. (WNEM)

When all is said and done, rain totals should fall between 0.30″ to 1.00″, with the heaviest amounts to the west, and lightest amounts to the east in the Thumb.

Rainfall totals will be heaviest in areas farther to the west. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be going in reverse tomorrow, with mostly 40s expected by the afternoon and evening drives. With wind gusts between 25 and 35 miles per hour, with sustained winds between 10 to 20 miles per hour, wind chills could drop into the 30s.

We should be much cooler by Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Skies will clear into Wednesday night, and some may even salvage some late day sun Wednesday before sunset. Lows will settle in the 30s Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.