Redevelopment of Buick City expected to bring 3K jobs to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has allocated ARPA funding for the redevelopment of the Buick City brownfield, which is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the city.

The Flint City Council approved the $3.25 million in ARPA funding towards Ashley Capital’s redevelopment of the brownfield site at its meeting on Monday. At the same meeting, the council voted to accept a $2 million grant from the CS Mott Foundation for the project.

Ashley Capital is contracted to purchase the 350-acre former Buick City site, which is currently owned by Revitalizing Auto Communities Environmental Response (RACER) Trust. Ashley Capital plans to develop a state-of-the-art industrial park at the site. The project is expected to bring about 3,000 jobs to the city of Flint. These jobs could pay upwards of $17 per hour, the city of Flint said.

The plan for Ashley Capital is to invest about $300 million into the site, which is pending a period of due diligence ending in early 2023.

There are significant environmental challenges with the Buick City site, however. They include:

PFAS contamination;

concrete foundations; and

underground utilities infrastructure which was left behind by General Motors

After the sale is finalized, the RACER Trust will continue environmental remediation within specific areas of the former Buick City site, per their current purchase agreement. Meanwhile, the 290 acres that are ready to build upon will be redeveloped by Ashley Capital. Once the environmental cleanup is complete, Ashley Capital will begin redevelopment in those areas.

Ashley Capital is seeking $17 million in grants to remediate the site through a multi-level public-private partnership, which leverages funds from the entities that follow:

$3.25 million – City of Flint ARPA funds (leveraged at a rate of about 4:1);

$2 million – CS Mott Foundation;

$3.25 million – Genesee County ARPA funds; and

$8.5 million – Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)

At its Oct. 12 meeting, the Genesee County Commissioners approved a $3.25 million ARPA allocation for the project.

MEDC could move forward with the final $8.5 million allocation as early as November 2022, the city said.

“It’s inspiring to see these public and private partners come together to make this project work,” City of Flint Economic Development Director Samantha Fountain said. “This site was left with unique challenges to redevelopment, and without this collaboration, the project wouldn’t be possible. This is going to spur economic revitalization, especially for Flint’s northside. I’m excited to see the ripple effect this major investment will have, hopefully allowing adjacent small businesses to thrive.”

Flint’s northside hasn’t seen a large private capital investment in decades. The resulting development will include between seven to nine new high-quality light industrial/warehouse buildings, which will total between 3.5-4.5 million square feet of space available for use.

“The Ashley Capital deal is going to be transformational for Flint residents,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “After multiple attempts to bring investors to the former Buick City site over the years, we were able to put together a funding partnership for environmental remediation that is a true game-changer. We’re taking one of the largest brownfield sites in Michigan and transforming this liability into an asset for economic development. This is going to have a major impact on economic opportunity and quality of life for Flint residents.”

The Ashley Capital redevelopment is also a huge win for city services like police, fire, water, and street maintenance as it would result in a boost in property and income tax revenue, the city said.

This is not the first time Ashley Capital has worked with the RACER Trust to redevelop former GM sites in Michigan. Ashley Capital redeveloped the 120-acre GM Delco Plant in Livonia and was able to bring Amazon Inc. and Republic National Distribution Co. to the site.

