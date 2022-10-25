Three fires in Bay Co. under investigation

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Three separate building fires in Bay County were reported throughout the night on Oct. 24 and are under investigation.

At approximately 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, Bay County Central Dispatch 911 was contacted with a call that a building was on fire.

The Pinconning-Fraser Township Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 500 block of S. Mercer Street, and another structure nearby caught fire.

While the fire department was on its way to assist with the second fire, another 911 call was placed for a third building fire in the 100 block of S. VanEtten Street.

Other area fire departments responded to provide assistance.

At the time of the fires, both structures were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The two fires on Mercer Street and the fire on VanEtten Street were nearby each other. All three fires are being investigated by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department fire investigator, who is being assisted by the Pinconning Police Department.

If anyone has any information, contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Department at 989-895-4050 or the Pinconning Police Department at 989-200-2112.

