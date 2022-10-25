Veterans exposed to toxic chemicals receive expanded assistance under new law

American Flag generic
American Flag generic(MGN / Pexels)
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new law provides expanded healthcare and benefits through the U.S. Veterans Administration to veterans exposed to toxins.

The benefits are available thanks to the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act.

The new law expands VA healthcare and benefits to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.

Veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals, regardless of whether they currently have symptoms, are encouraged to apply for PACT Act-related benefits today.

Veterans can call the VA at 800-698-2411 or file a claim online for disability benefits and/or VA health care.

Additionally, the new law simplifies the process of claiming survivor benefits for the families of veterans.

