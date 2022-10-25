Genesee Co. announces clerk’s resignation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Commissioners announced the resignation of County Clerk John Gleason.

Gleason’s resignation comes months after he was charged with witness bribing/intimidating/interfering. His retirement will be effective Nov. 2.

The commissioners said they have been in contact with the staff in the clerk’s office to ensure they are fully supported during this time. The commissioners said they have full confidence in the staff and they will conduct themselves in a professional manner as they have been.

“We know that our election is secure,” Genesee County Commissioners Chairman Dominique Clemons said.

The county has been in contact with the Secretary of State’s office multiple times this year and they will continue the communication to assist the county in the upcoming election, Clemons said.

“Our understanding of the law is that vacancy will be filled by the Circuit Court in a manner and time of their choosing,” Clemons said.

Any unethical behavior will not be tolerated or accepted in Genessee County, Clemons said, adding any elected officials in the county will be held to the highest standard as expected by the public.

