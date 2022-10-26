$100,000 Powerball prize won by Grand Blanc man

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Grand Blanc man had the “longest day ever” on Oct. 10 when he discovered he had a winning Powerball ticket for $100,000 from the Michigan Lottery.

Lawrence Thompson bought a few tickets for the $50,000 prize drawing on Oct. 10 at Grand Blanc Liquor, located at 11236 S. Saginaw St. in Grand Blanc. He matched four white balls and the Powerball. His winning numbers were 03-06-11-17-22 PB:11.

Thompson won $100,000 because of the Power Play, which doubled his prize money.

Thompson said he stopped to check his tickets on the way to work the next morning.

“When I got a message to file a claim and realized how much I’d won, I was amazed,” he said. “All I wanted to do was call my friends and family to tell them the good news, but my phone battery was dead, so I had to wait until after work.”

Thompson was so eager to tell his loved ones about his winnings, but he had to complete his workday first and he said it felt like the “longest day ever.”

Thompson claimed his prize money when he recently visited Lottery headquarters. He said he will live comfortably with his winnings.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3. The ticket was bought in Pennsylvania and the lucky player won the $206.9 million jackpot.

As of now, the jackpot stands at $700 million.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.