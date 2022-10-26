Bay City announces new public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Bay City has announced a new public safety director following the retirement of Michael Cecchini, the former public safety director who came under fire following a complaint from a resident.

The complaint stemmed from an incident that happened Sept. 17 near Rivers Edge in Bay City.

In a video obtained by TV5, Cecchini appears to jab an 18-year-old man with his flashlight. As the video continues, Cecchini admits to hitting the man with his flashlight.

Shortly after the incident, Cecchini was placed on administrative leave. On Oct. 3, the city said he had chosen to retire.

On Oct. 26, the city announced Caleb Rowell as its new public safety director, effective immediately.

Rowell has worked for the department for more than two decades.

“We are incredibly excited to have Rowell join our team as the Director of Public Safety. I have been very pleased with not just the work he has done over the years, but his dedication to this department and our city as well,” City Manager Dana Muscott said. “It’s clear to us that Rowell already has the support and respect of his department and those departments and agencies we work closely alongside. We are eager to see what the future holds for the department and our community under his leadership.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.