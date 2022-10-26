Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning.

The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family.

The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced her family had been located and reunited with the girl.

No other details were released.

