Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family

Flint Police Department
Flint Police Department(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A little girl was found alone in Flint Wednesday morning.

The Flint Police Department took to social media to track down her family.

The girl was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police announced her family had been located and reunited with the girl.

No other details were released.

