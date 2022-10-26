Crime Stoppers searching for accused murderer considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Police in Genesee County are on the lookout for Charles Crutcher. He's wanted on murder and...
Police in Genesee County are on the lookout for Charles Crutcher. He's wanted on murder and other felony charges.(Crime Stoppers)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say 39-year-old Charles Crutcher has several warrants out for his arrest, including first degree premeditated murder for a homicide that occurred on October 19.

Police described Crutcher as 6′1″ weighing 175 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.

If you believe you’ve seen Crutcher, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hour By Hour forecast Wednesday, 10/26/2022
TV5 weather update: Wednesday evening, Oct. 26
Townhome crash investigation
TV5 News update 10/26/2022
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton is not taking any school threats lightly.
Prosecutor taking school threats seriously
Homeowner reacts to wild chase ending in crash.
Homeowner recaps chase that ends in crash