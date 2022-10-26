Crime Stoppers searching for accused murderer considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for a man considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities say 39-year-old Charles Crutcher has several warrants out for his arrest, including first degree premeditated murder for a homicide that occurred on October 19.
Police described Crutcher as 6′1″ weighing 175 pounds.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his capture.
If you believe you’ve seen Crutcher, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
