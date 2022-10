FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning.

She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint.

If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.