Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee...
The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Wednesday night.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Wednesday night.

Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Wednesday, the city said.

The tanks used to spread the substances onto the field were rinsed and discharged into a floor drain which discharged into the storm sewer system and the river, the city said.

Staff from Dow Diamond are working with the city and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to ensure this does not happen again, the city said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon Oct. 26th
Two people have serious injuries after a pickup truck crashed into an Amish buggy in Deerfield...
Two injured in crash between truck, Amish buggy
Flint Police Department
Child found in Flint this morning reunited with family
Bay City Public Safety Department
Bay City announces new public safety director