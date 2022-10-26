Prosecutor: Making school threats will mess up your future

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A local school district is closed for the rest of the week due to multiple threats.

The threats come after a longtime teacher at Atherton Community Schools is facing charges after being accused of having sex with a 14-year-old female student.

“Airdropping a threat to assault someone, or shoot up a school, is serious business,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Leyton wanted to remind people that making violent threats, even as a joke, can lead to big trouble. This came after Atherton Community Schools called off class for the rest of the week. On Tuesday, some students were airdropped threats of school violence. Airdrop is a function unique to iPhones. It allows the user to send messages to other iPhones within a 30 to 40-foot distance.

“It’s really no different in the eyes of the law than writing a threat on a piece of paper or posting it on a social media platform, or verbally communicating it to someone else in person,” Leyton said. “It’s just more of a high-tech way of communicating.”

School administrators believed the threats originated from students within the school building. Leyton said that’s an action that can have severe consequences.

“And that is a false report of domestic terrorism which could bring up to 20 years in prison,” Leyton said.

Investigators confiscated a number of iPhones from students who were in the building Tuesday. Leyton said if the evidence is there, he will act accordingly.

“I do look to charge. I do look to charge harshly. I do look for detention, incarceration, right up front. In the end, we may be able to work with the youngster to determine why they did it in the first place. Maybe they need counseling. Maybe they need some other help. But in the long run, this is serious business and it’s gonna mess you up for the future,” Leyton said.

The case remains under investigation.

The school district is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

