Rain moves out this evening, bright skies return Thursday & Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After the start to the week we’ve had, today certainly hasn’t been our nicest day. But hey, it has to rain every once in awhile, right?

If you’re hoping for a quick return of the sun, you’re in luck! After the clouds clear out later this evening, we’re set for a sunny finish to the workweek the next few days. Temperatures won’t be quite as nice as last weekend, but we should warm back up into the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain should be out of the entire region by 5-6 PM tonight, if not sooner for your area. While potentially soggy, evening plans should be in good shape as far as avoiding any additional rainfall. Breezy conditions will linger through the evening out of the northwest, with gusts between 20 to 35 miles per hour, before dropping off overnight.

Low temperatures late Wednesday night & Thursday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures have been in the 40s this afternoon and should remain there most of the evening. However once skies clear out into the late night hours, we should have no trouble falling into the 30s. Even with lighter winds overnight, wind chills in the 20s are possible in our coolest areas tomorrow morning.

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies are expected to return on Thursday, but it won’t help our temperatures out much. We’ll get a break from the blustery conditions of Wednesday, but our highs are expected to be a mix of 40s and 50s for the afternoon.

High temperatures for Thursday, October 27th. (WNEM)

Most areas will see a light flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the north northeast, but those winds will have a chance to be a bit variable at times.

Dry weather continues into Thursday night. We may have a few clouds pass overhead during the overnight, but nothing that will produce any rainfall. Lows on Thursday night will settle into the 30s once again.

Friday

We should have a beautiful finish to the workweek on Friday, with another day filled with sun. With some of the clouds from late Thursday night passing through during the morning, it may be a partly sunny sky at times in the morning, before transitioning to mostly sunny conditions after the morning.

High temperatures for Friday, October 28th. (WNEM)

Highs will be a bit warmer in the afternoon on Friday, with middle and upper 50s expected.

We should have a beautiful night for Friday evening plans, including the first week of the high school football playoffs. Temperatures will be on the cooler side in the 40s and 50s, but we’ll avoid wet weather.

Lows on Friday night settle in the 30s. For a look beyond Friday, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.