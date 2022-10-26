Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City.

A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.

Bay County Central Dispatch issued an alert at 9:41 p.m. asking people to avoid the area of Columbus Avenue and Water Street.

TV5 is working to confirm details of this ongoing situation, including any possible injuries and what led to the crash.

