Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County.

This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.

The railroad crossing will be closed through Nov. 2. This date is dependent on the weather.

