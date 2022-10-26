Two injured in crash between truck, Amish buggy

DEERFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have serious injuries after a pickup truck crashed into an Amish buggy in Deerfield Township.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash on Winn Road near Wing road on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found the horse drawn buggy that had been struck by a pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said. The occupants of the buggy, a Blanchard man and woman, both 76, were transported to a local emergency room for treatment. The horse had minor injuries and was treated by a horse clinic near the crash.

The sheriff’s office said the man and woman have head, neck, and internal trauma.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said it learned the buggy failed to yield the right-of-way and pulled out of a private drive in front of the oncoming pickup. The truck was unable to stop before hitting the buggy. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Deerfield Township, was not injured.

